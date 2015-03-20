Fort Drum housing receives $45 million for improvements

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes has received $45 million it will use to complete improvements for privatized military on-post housing.

In partnership with the United States Army, Lendlease on Wednesday announced it has closed on $1.1 billion in financing for improvement plans for privatized military housing communities at Fort Drum and four other Army installations over the next five years.

With these additional funds, Lendlease will invest about $45 million into improvements at Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes. Plans call for minor renovations on more than 700 homes, installation of more than 650 new HVAC systems and completing siding and roof repairs on more than 300 homes.

The work also includes these minor repairs:

— General Home Interior on doors, flooring, painting and light fixtures

— Kitchen counter tops, sinks, appliances and cabinets

— Bathroom cabinets, faucets, toilets and sinks

— Road repairs and installing fences

Approved work is set to begin this year. The U.S. Army announced approval of the negotiated terms for the development plan in January.

The other military installments getting the funding for the work are Fort Campbell and Fort Knox in Kentucky, Fort Hood in Texas and Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii.

LendLease officials stressed the planned projects represent a continuation of its commitment to provide the best homes and communities for military families now and into the future.

