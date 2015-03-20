Fort Carson soldier arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault

A Fort Carson soldier was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence crimes including second-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault, said Fountain police Lt. Matt Racine.

Pfc. Dennyboy Lilomaiava, 19, remains in the El Paso County jail without bond and on an active-duty Fort Carson hold, inmate records show.

A witness called police after seeing a woman who may have been forced into a vehicle against her will near the Walmart at 4425 Venetucci Blvd., Racine said. The witness followed the vehicle until it entered Fort Carson, he said.

Police contacted Fort Carson officials, and the vehicle and Lilomaiava were identified, Racine said.

Lilomaiava was arrested, and police interviewed the woman, who had suffered minor injuries to her face, Racine said.

Lilomaiava, who is from Pago Pago, American Samoa, has served in the military for a year and a half, according to Fort Carson officials. He is assigned to the 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

He was arrested off-post, and "Fort Carson is cooperating with the Fountain Police Department in their investigation," officials said.

———

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

