Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division get new commander
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 24, 2017
FORT CARSON, Colo. — A new commander has formally taken charge at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.
Maj. Gen. Randy A. George assumed command of the post and its largest unit, the 4th Infantry Division, in a ceremony Thursday.
George succeeds Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, who has been in charge since May 2015. Gonsalves' next assignment hasn't been announced.
George's last assignment was with the Joint Staff under the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.
Before his Pentagon duty, George was deputy commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.
Fort Carson also got a new senior enlisted officer on Thursday when Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy L. Metheny succeeded Richard L. Ayala Jr.
Fort Carson is just outside Colorado Springs.
