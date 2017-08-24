Fort Carson, 4th Infantry Division get new commander

Maj. Gen. Randy George, the new commander of the 4th Infantry Division, rides horseback alongside Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, the former commander, during a change of leadership ceremony at Fort Carson on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A new commander has formally taken charge at Fort Carson in southern Colorado.

Maj. Gen. Randy A. George assumed command of the post and its largest unit, the 4th Infantry Division, in a ceremony Thursday.

George succeeds Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, who has been in charge since May 2015. Gonsalves' next assignment hasn't been announced.

George's last assignment was with the Joint Staff under the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.

Before his Pentagon duty, George was deputy commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson.

Fort Carson also got a new senior enlisted officer on Thursday when Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy L. Metheny succeeded Richard L. Ayala Jr.

Fort Carson is just outside Colorado Springs.