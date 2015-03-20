Quantcast

Fort Bragg warns of 'armed and dangerous' former lieutenant colonel with 'homicidal intentions'

Fort Bragg officials issued a warning on Thursday, about former Lt. Col. Anna Heres, who was “recently separated from the military against her will.”

SCREENSHOT VIA ABC 11 RALEIGH-DURHAM

By ABBIE BENNETT | The News & Observer (Tribune News Service) | Published: November 9, 2017

Fort Bragg officials issued a warning on Thursday, about former Lt. Col. Anna Heres, who is reportedly armed and dangerous and expressed “homicidal intentions.”

Fliers were posted on the military installation Thursday warning that Heres, 50, could attempt to enter the base and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to multiple reports.

Heres was “recently separated from the military against her will and expressed homicidal intentions as an active shooter against Womack [Army Medical Center] and [Warrior Transition Battalion] staff,” according to the flier.

Heres is reportedly a former New York State Corrections officer and is “familiar with weapons.”

Heres is banned from the military installation, “but may seek entry through deceptive means and has done so in the past year.”

She is described as a black female, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a silver 2009 BMW 328i with a New York license plate that reads “FZK-5156.”

Anyone who sees Heres is asked to call 911.

———
©2017 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
Visit The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) at www.newsobserver.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

previous coverage

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news

Dignitaries turn the ceremonial first shovelful of dirt doring the groundbreaking ceremony for the National World War I Memorial at Pershing Park in Washington, D.C., Nov. 9, 2017.<br>Joe Gromelski/Stars and Stripes
Ground is broken for long-awaited World War I memorial in Washington, DC
U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, asks a question concerning Navy readiness during a House Committee on Armed Services hearing on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.<br>Carlos Bongioanni/Stars and Stripes
Thornberry: Defense bill conferees kept people a priority

Vietnam at 50: 1967 and the sparks that kindled the flames of war

Vietnam at 50: 1967
Vietnam at 50: 1967

Vietnam at 50: 1967 is a series of features intended to add context and understanding to the history of that war and changes it wrought. The project examines the fighting abroad and the protests, politics and turmoil at home. All from the men who were there.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., talks with Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., before a hearing in March, 2017.<br>Joe Gromelski/Stars and Stripes
Lawmakers agree on defense bill deal that includes 2.4 percent pay raise for troops
Marine 1st Lt. Nathan Krissoff, right, was deeply impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and joined the Marines Corps as a counterintelligence specialist.<br>Courtesy of the Krissoff family
Okinawa Marines honor Gold Star dad who enlisted to finish what son started
Air Force veteran Nelson Noriega, 70, rests in an emergency room bed at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Noriega said life has been "terrible" ever since Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, 2017. <br>Carlos Bongioanni/Stars and Stripes
San Juan VA hospital eases burden of veterans in storm aftermath