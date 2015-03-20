Fort Bragg troops join North Carolina response to Hurricane Harvey

Soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg have been sent to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief operations.

Maj. Ellis Gales Jr., a Fort Bragg spokesman, said members of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, a logistical unit, already are on the ground in Texas assessing where the Army can set up to help with disaster relief. Other teams are on the way.

Gales said members of the Army’s 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment are leaving today. The detachment has about 20 print and broadcast journalists, and the unit will document and tell the story of the recovery work.

The 63rd Signal Battalion, based at Fort Stewart, Ga., sent soldiers to Texas on Tuesday to provide network communications support. The 510th Human Resources Platoon, out of Fort Drum, N.Y., will provide reception and administrative services to military personnel deploying to Texas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Gales said in a news release. “We know our soldiers, here at Fort Bragg and other installations, will do their best to assist with the ongoing relief efforts.”

©2017 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

Visit The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) at www.newsobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.