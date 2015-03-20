Fort Bragg soldiers assess neighborhoods, make recommendations to city leaders

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Three dozen Fort Bragg soldiers spread out across several Fayetteville neighborhoods in December, cataloging data on blighted properties, neighborhood risks and community concerns.

For the soldiers from the 96th Civil Affairs Battalion, the exercise represented real world experience to help prepare them for possible deployments overseas.

For the city, it represented a cost savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars and the creation of new and valuable data to help future and ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

On Monday, the soldiers presented their findings and recommendations to Fayetteville leaders in a meeting at City Hall.

They suggested improved sidewalks in Haymount, better drainage and sewer systems off Old Wilmington Road and revitalization and incentive programs for B Street.

Other recommendations focused on city code enforcement, improving community outreach and the possible creation of a satellite college campus to spur entrepreneurship and economic development in low-income areas.

Rebecca Rogers Carter, director of the city's Office of Strategic Performance Analytics, said the recommendations echoed some of the city's ongoing efforts.

That was encouraging, she said. More importantly, the soldiers collected data that would help drive city planning and development for years to come.

"That's an enormous feat," Rogers Carter said. "I'm really impressed."

Dubbed Project NICE, or Neighborhood Indicator Community Evaluation, the soldiers went to several parts of the city and one unincorporated neighborhood.

Wearing civilian clothing and carrying badges that identified them as city volunteers, nine teams of soldiers conducted surveys of property in the Haymount, B Street, Old Wilmington Road, Deep Creek Road, Jasper Street and Shaw Heights neighborhoods.

The teams assessed more than 1,860 properties, building on previous assessments conducted by an earlier group of soldiers.

Using smart phones, they updated city databases in real time, providing photos and updates to city data that, in some cases, were a decade old.

The city has partnered with civil affair soldiers on Fort Bragg for more than a year and a half, officials said.

Originally, the soldiers looked at how resources were being used to address homelessness in the city, mimicking real-world assessments on services to refugees in foreign countries.

In August, a smaller team of civil affairs soldiers conducted a survey of parts of Haymount, Bonnie Doone and Massey Hill.

Maj. Bryen Freigo, spokesman for the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, said being able to train among the civilian population provided a unique opportunity for the soldiers.

Fort Bragg has more than 146,000 acres of training land that includes state-of-the-art ranges, mock villages and wide open terrain.

But civil affairs soldiers - the military's governance experts often tasked with being a link between the military and civilian authorities or with working directly with embassies, humanitarian and foreign aid organizations - can find greater value off post, Freigo said.

"We will normally look to do training out of Fort Bragg," he said. "It helps our folks stay ready and it benefits the community."

Capt. Larkin McElroy of the 96th Civil Affairs Battalion said the community was something that role-players on Fort Bragg can't replicate.

Fort Bragg can build cities, he said. And soldiers can pretend to be locals.

"The interaction is the biggest win," McElroy said. "They're talking to real people. And we're looking at how teams interact and execute their plans."

McElroy said the soldiers' efforts in Fayetteville are a direct parallel to what they do overseas, where the battalion is aligned with the Middle East and U.S. Central Command area of operations.

Based on their own observations and interactions with local officials, residents and businesses, each team of soldiers presented three or four recommendations to city leaders.

Many focused on three general themes of improving access, filling vacant spaces and infrastructure repairs or storm cleanup.

The soldiers also assessed potential neighborhood hazards, from crime to physical dangers, and how the city can mitigate those risks.

Kirk deViere, a city councilman who represents several of the assessed neighborhoods, was one of the city leaders to sit in on the presentation. He took particular interest in how different neighborhoods reacted to the soldiers' presence and said he wanted to work with city leaders to increase community involvement.

DeViere said the soldiers' efforts showed how the city, because of its proximity to Fort Bragg, was special.

"That's what makes this city so unique and us so different," he said.

Rogers Carter echoed those remarks.

She said the partnership was a real win-win for the city and Fort Bragg and said she looked forward to future efforts.

"For the city, we get input for our comprehensive land use plan free of charge that, had we hired a consultant, would have cost approximately $200,000," she said. "For the military, it gives them real-world training and skill building for civil affairs functions that mirrors situations they will encounter out of country."

