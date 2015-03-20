Fort Bragg families received more than $2.4M in financial assistance last year

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Military families who need financial help have options through the Army Emergency Relief fund which last year provided more than $2.4 million in assistance.

The fund's Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program is currently accepting applications through April 1 to help with schooling for dependents.

The scholarship is open to unmarried, civilian dependents, age 24 and younger, of active-duty and retired soldiers and deceased active-duty and retired soldiers.

Officials said the scholarship award amount is needs-based.

The scholarship program is funded through the Army Emergency Relief fund which kicked off its fundraising campaign March 1 and continues through May 15 .

Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Loehr described the nonprofit organization, chartered in 1942, as "soldiers helping soldiers."

The funds, raised solely through donations, support soldiers, their families, retirees and survivors through no-interest loans or grants for schooling or emergency assistance.

Army Emergency Relief provides more than 30 categories of assistance, which during the past year have included providing grants and zero-interest loans for families for child care, COVID-19 expenses, food, rent, vehicle repair and disaster relief.

Last year, Army Emergency Relief provided more than $1.2 million in college scholarships to 273 Fort Bragg students, representatives of the organization said.

Fort Bragg families needing assistance or those wanting to donate can contact Fort Bragg's Army Emergency Relief office at 910-396-2507.

