Fort Bliss investigates soldier's death at home on post
By DANIEL BORUNDA | El Paso Times | Published: January 17, 2021
EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A
Staff Sgt.
A cause of death was not disclosed. The circumstances surrounding Bailey's death are under investigation.
Bailey joined the Army in 2013 in
Bailey was an indirect fire infantryman assigned as the fire direction chief,
"We are deeply saddened about the loss of such a bright and talented NCO," said Capt.
"Staff Sgt. Bailey was above all else, a genuine and incredibly caring person," Italiano said in a statement. "He was a member of our family. His kindness and compassion toward his fellow soldiers extended well beyond the scope of his daily duties as a mortar platoon sergeant."
Bailey is the second soldier death on Fort Bliss within two weeks.
On
Last week, Pfc.
