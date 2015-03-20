Fort Bliss investigates soldier's death at home on post

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A U.S. Army soldier was found dead in his home in Fort Bliss last week, the second soldier death on post within two weeks, officials said Sunday.

Staff Sgt. John D.S. Bailey , 27, of Haiku, Hawaii , died Thursday in his home, officials said. He was pronounced deceased by Fort Bliss emergency services personnel.

A cause of death was not disclosed. The circumstances surrounding Bailey's death are under investigation.

Bailey joined the Army in 2013 in Honolulu . He arrived in Fort Bliss in March 2019 , it was his third duty station.

Bailey was an indirect fire infantryman assigned as the fire direction chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Company , 4th Battalion , 70th Armored Regiment , 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team .

"We are deeply saddened about the loss of such a bright and talented NCO," said Capt. Kristopher Italiano of Headquarters Company Commander, 4th Battalion , 70th Armored Regiment .

"Staff Sgt. Bailey was above all else, a genuine and incredibly caring person," Italiano said in a statement. "He was a member of our family. His kindness and compassion toward his fellow soldiers extended well beyond the scope of his daily duties as a mortar platoon sergeant."

Bailey is the second soldier death on Fort Bliss within two weeks.

On New Year's Eve , Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, was found dead in her barracks room. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Last week, Pfc. Christian G. Alvarado was arraigned at a general court-martial on three counts of sexual assault, including allegedly raping Graham while she was unconscious in December 2019 as well as two other rapes in 2020.

