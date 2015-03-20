Fort Bliss battalion leads Patriot missile upgrade

A Patriot battalion at Fort Bliss, Texas, is on the cutting edge of the most sweeping upgrades to that air-defense system in three decades.

Delta Battery and the rest of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment have been busy testing upgrades to the Patriot system's hardware, software, missiles and other equipment for the past year.

"This is the greatest leap in capabilities in our air defense/Patriot force. It's as simple as that," said Capt. Richard Tran, commander of Delta Battery.

Delta Battery, nicknamed the War Dawgs, and the 3-43 ADA have been busy with the Patriot modernization mission since last spring.

Previously, improvements to the Patriot had been done piecemeal, said 1st Lt. Samantha Dews, the executive officer for Delta Battery.

"In the history of the system, they have done some minor upgrades to different components here or there," said Dews, from Manchester, Conn.

This is the first major overhaul of the system in 30 years, Dews said.

The changes also are making the Patriot more user friendly for the soldiers who operate it, she said.

The battalion started out last spring by receiving the new equipment and then going through some classroom instruction and hands-on training, known as new equipment training.

Then last summer, the battalion went out to the Fort Bliss training area three times, set up its Patriot equipment and tested the upgrades. At the same time, observers from the Operational Test Command, also from Fort Bliss, recorded data.

This information is being used to create manuals and standard operating procedures -- known collectively in the Army as doctrine -- on how to operate the new equipment, Tran said.

"This is all new stuff," said Tran, who calls Houston home. "There is no book on it. We are, in fact, helping to write the book."

Last fall, the 3-43 ADA went on a tactical road march, in which it took its vehicles and Patriot equipment, and traveled to Yuma, Ariz. There at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Barry Goldwater Air Force Bombing Range, Delta Battery and the battalion tested out the new equipment and upgrades against live aircraft in a large-scale exercise with the Marines, Tran said.

"The only thing we didn't do was shoot them down with an actual missile," Tran said.

In June, the battery and battalion will travel to the northern part of White Sands Missile Range for a two-week exercise that will include a live fire.

Then in September, they will go the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands for another live fire and the culminating exercise in the modernization mission, Tran said.

Spc. Cody Roy is the most experienced Patriot tactician in Delta Battery and trains other Patriot operators.

The upgrades are "broadening" the Patriot system's capabilities and making it easier to use, said Roy, from Boston.

Spc. Julio Garay, a launching station maintainer and operator, said the Patriot has always been cutting edge but the changes being made will only improve it.

Garay, from Spanaway, Wash., said the battery is taking a lot of pride in its modernization role.

The changes will increase the battalion's ability to carry out its overall air- and missile-defense mission, said 1st Lt. Ben Bell, platoon leader for Fire Control Platoon with Delta Battery.

"It has been a lot of fun to witness where Patriot was to where it is going in the future," said Bell, from Antioch, Ill.



(c)2017 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

