Former USARAF chief of staff promoted to brigadier general

NATICK, Ma. (Tribune News Service) — As Steve Maranian ascended through the ranks of the U.S. Army, he was aware of the increasingly select group of people who shared his rank and the people he admired who were not promoted.

"It's certainly humbling," said Maranian, a 1984 Natick High School graduate who recently became a brigadier general. "It fills you with a sense of wanting to make it count for the soldiers that you lead and do everything you can to make sure you're giving it 100 percent."

Maranian serves as commandant of the Field Artillery School and chief of Field Artillery. He is among the leadership at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. His duties include working on training and personnel matters.

Maranian has completed 10 overseas tours in six countries. His military career has taken him to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and other locations in the United States and abroad, according to his military biography.

Maranian said he has enjoyed the travel and opportunity to meet a variety of people that come with a military career.

"It's more than just travel, it's immersing yourself in the culture of the state or country you're living in," he said.

Maranian was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony last month in Oklahoma.

"Competence, empathy, devotion, and commitment to our soldiers and their families are not only expected, they are necessary for our Army to be effective," he said, according to a copy of his speech at the ceremony. "So any time a soldier is promoted and entrusted with greater responsibility, a sacred responsibility, it is truly a humbling moment."

He also reflected in the speech on growing up in Natick and learning about respect, integrity, the importance of education and other values from his family.

He spoke several years ago to Natick High School students as part of being inducted into the school's Wall of Achievement, he said in an interview on Monday.

Maranian said he has similar advice for students and young lieutenants as they ponder their future and explore where it will lead.

"Be inquisitive. Get involved in whatever it is you decide to do 100 percent and commit to it," he said.

