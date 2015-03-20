Former Bragg soldier, recipient of the Soldier's Medal, humbled by the honor

A former Fort Bragg soldier, now living in Oklahoma, has been honored with the Army's highest peacetime award for valor for his actions on N.C. 87 last year.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Farrell received the Soldier's Medal in a ceremony Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials said.

Farrell is a former member of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Bragg.

Speaking during the ceremony at an Oklahoma VFW post, he said he was humbled by the honor.

Farrell said his family and fellow soldiers were his inspiration. And he said he strives to be a good example for his children.

During his 20-year Army career, he said he was trained to react. And that was what happened on N.C. 87 last summer, when he stopped at the scene of a wreck and helped save a child's life.

"I don't think very highly of what I did," Farrell said. "I reacted because it needed to happen. To me it was a right thing to do."

While serving with the unit in August 2015, Farrell is credited with rescuing an infant from an overturned vehicle that was leaking gasoline under an arching power line during a heavy rainstorm.

Officials said he risked his life to save the child, Liam Coffeen, who was weeks old at the time.

His mother, Caitlin Coffeen, was rushing him to Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg with flu-like symptoms when their vehicle struck a puddle, careened off the road, flipped and hit a utility pole.

Farrell saw the accident. When he rushed to the scene, he found Liam dangling from his car seat. His mother was outside the vehicle, disoriented and screaming.

The soldier contorted his body through the rear window of the vehicle to reach the child.

He said he talked the entire time, as much for himself as to keep the toddler calm. He could smell gasoline. And he saw sparks shoot from the damaged utility pole.

"I'm going to get you out," Farrell recalled saying during an interview with the Observer last year.

Weeks after the rescue, Farrell was reunited with the Coffeen family at a fire station north of Fort Bragg.

When Farrell lifted the then-6-month-old Liam into his arms, the healthy child smiled.

"As a soldier, we run to the sound of gunfire," he said at the time, explaining how he reacted fast because he knew the baby needed to get out of the car and that there may not be time to wait for emergency personnel.

"I would want somebody to do it for my family if the roles were reversed," he said.

