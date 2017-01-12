Feds to clean up former WWII TNT site in western NY town

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The U.S. government plans to remove TNT and lead contamination from a former World War II manufacturing site in western New York.

Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said at a public meeting Wednesday night in the Niagara County town of Lewiston that the project could start as early as next year.

The plan calls for removing contaminated soil from the site and transporting it to a certified disposal facility.

Lewiston was home to the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works during WWII. The military site manufactured TNT as part of the Manhattan Project that developed the world's first nuclear weapons.

The Army Corps of Engineers says the contamination is concentrated in 3-acre plot within what was once a 7,500-acre site.

