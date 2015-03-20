Exercise enhances Florida National Guard troops' nuclear response skills

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Men and women wearing bio-hazard suits used jack hammers and other heavy equipment to dig through a pile of rubble Tuesday hoping to rescue citizens from debris after a mock nuclear blast hit the area.

Some “victims” lost limbs or suffered severe injuries, and others died immediately in the explosion. They were all covered in blood and had to be decontaminated because of radiation exposure before medics responding to the scene could offer treatment.

The blood and casualties were fake, but the training was real to ensure the readiness of the Florida Air and Army National Guard.

“The whole purpose of this is to support civil authorities,” said Maj. Dan Glick of the National Guard Bureau. “This isn’t a military mission, we aren’t shooting guns, we aren’t dropping bombs. We’re using military-trained personnel to support civilian authorities and that’s an asset that is incredible.”

Monday and Tuesday were dress rehearsals for an actual evaluation that is slated to take place today for the Florida National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package, or CERFP.

There are 203 members of the military who will be evaluated during Wednesday’s test, plus many more who will be observing and organizing the drill. On top of that there are 51 civilians from the Northeast Florida community who are being paid to play the role of victims injured in the nuclear blast.

Members of Jacksonville’s 125th Fighter Wing make up the representatives from the Air National Guard, and people from four different battalions throughout the state make up the Army National Guard contingent. They were allowed to ask questions and seek guidance the first two days of the drill, but Wednesday they won’t have that chance.

Lt. Col. Scott Fuller from the Joint Interagency Training Education Center in West Virginia is the exercise commander for this week’s drill at Camp Blanding near Starke. He said his team will submit a recommendation as to whether the Florida National Guard’s CERFP team is qualified once the testing is complete.

Fuller said one of the toughest things to get across to the National Guard members going through the training is that a contracted civilian is given the title of incident commander, and he is in charge of the entire operation. He said the incident commander can be anyone from a volunteer firefighter to a retired police officer.

“A big part of this training is understanding that it’s not by military rules, this is a domestic operation… even if you are a general, out here you are a subordinate to that incident commander,” Fuller said.

He said in a combat zone there’s never a worry about jurisdiction, but in this type of drill it’s vital. Another important aspect of the exercise is communication, Fuller said. The Army and Air Force use different terminologies, and they all need to be able to communicate with civilians during emergency operations.

The CERFP team is made up of several parts that were all in motion Tuesday. The first aspect is the search and extraction crew who conduct a casualty search and rescue operation in the impact area.

“Usually we are after the greatest reward,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Hopkins, one of the instructors assisting the crew.

He said they map out the area and prioritize which zones need to be excavated first. As survivors are pulled from the debris, they are taken to the decontamination area to clean any radiation from their bodies.

From there they move through medical tents so their condition can be stabilized enough to be go to a hospital for further treatment. The CERFP unit also has a fatalities search and recovery team to properly handle bodies when people don’t survive the situation.

Lt. Col. Steven Edwards of the 125th Fighter Wing is the commander of the medical detachment for the CERFP unit, and he spent Tuesday making sure all the medical personnel knew what they needed to be doing.

“I’m like the catcher on a baseball diamond observing everything,” said Edwards, who also works as a nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic. “It’s my job to know what’s going on all the time.”

As a part-time member for the National Guard, he said everyone has to have the mindset to respond at the drop of a hat when they’re called to duty.

