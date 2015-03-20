Exercise, ceremony are prelude to 1,700 soldiers deploying to Iraq in early 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Soldiers gathered to say goodbye, even if no one used the words.

For the last time before their deployment in support of the fight against the Islamic State, the entire 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division came together early Tuesday.

The 4,200 paratroopers ran in formation up and down Ardennes Street to start the morning, then battled battalion versus battalion in a match of strength before they ended gathered in a circle, shoulder-to-shoulder on a muddy field, as leaders cased their unit colors to signify the brigade's pending departure.

Early next year, roughly 1,700 soldiers from the brigade will begin to deploy to Iraq to assume the train, advise and assist mission alongside their Iraqi counterparts.

Col. J. Patrick Work, commander of the Falcon Brigade, held court from the center of the swarm of paratroopers, who gathered together following a 4-mile brigade run and a surprise event - a brigade-wide tug-of-war tournament in which the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment emerged victorious.

They stood on Fort Bragg's DeGlopper Field, named after a famed World War II paratrooper who earned the Medal of Honor for heroic actions during the Battle of Normandy, when Pfc. Charles DeGlopper served with the brigade's predecessor - the 325 Glider Infantry Regiment.

Calling out each of his battalions, Work asked the paratroopers to remember the legacy and history that predates them, from the battlefields of World War II to operations in Grenada and the Dominican Republic and, more recently, deployments to Iraq roughly a decade ago.

But Work warned the soldiers not to get too caught up in history.

"This BCT is as good as its next operation," he said. "We will be tested but we will be the right team at the right place at the right time."

In Iraq, the Falcon Brigade will replace another 2nd Brigade, belonging to the 101st Airborne Division.

The soldiers will work from various bases across Iraq during the nine-month deployment as part of the Operation Inherent Resolve mission, which is focused on defeating the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, in Iraq and Syria.

The Falcon Brigade is expected to play a key role in preparing Iraqi troops for the fight, which is currently focused on ousting the Islamic State from the city of Mosul. Specifically, they will be teaching more advanced fighting skills, building on the basics instilled by previous rotations of American troops.

Work said the paratroopers were ready for the challenges facing them.

"We're part of one-half of 1 percent that during a very long war raise its hand and says 'Send me,' and our families continue to do the same," he said. "That's why we matter."

He said the deploying troops would be "ready to fight tonight," but that the roughly 2,600 soldiers who remain at Fort Bragg would also be busy.

"If you're in the 82nd Airborne Division, if you're not deployed to the fight, you're at home preparing for the fight," Work said.

"Our country's been at war for a long time and there's no guarantee that any of this is going to go our away," he added. "...But we're going to help the Iraqis and our nation drive Daesh form the battlefield."

Commanders and command sergeants major from across the brigade furled their battalion colors simultaneously on Tuesday, as the deploying troops will be a mix from all the units of the brigade.

"The next time we unfurl them, we'll be in contact," Work said.

"The next time we pull them out, we're going to be standing on the dirt in Iraq, doing very serious and deadly work," he added. "With the rest of us here at Falcon home station preparing to join us or do anything else our Army and our nation needs."

Before the colors were furled, more than 150 paratroopers from the brigade raised their right hands in front of an American flag to reaffirm their oaths of enlistment.

They represented all of the soldiers who have reenlisted within the brigade since Oct. 1, officials said. Some of the soldiers will be among those deploying.

Work said the paratroopers committed to staying a part of the "best team in the world - the Army and the 82nd Airborne Division."

He led the oath for the soldiers, and echoed the remarks of Gen. Mark A. Milley, chief of staff of the Army, who told soldiers on Fort Bragg last week that the oath was a commitment to support and defend the Constitution, itself an idea that the citizens of this country are equal.

"It's a powerful idea. An idea that all men are created equal," Work said, "that you and me have the same rights in this country, no matter what."

Work said the soldiers also promise to obey the nation's leaders and the officers above them.

"It's not a poem," he said of the oath. "It's a promise."

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

