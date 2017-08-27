Emotional funeral for Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan

Shannon Young, sister of fallen guardsman Aaron Butler, and his fiancee Alexandria Seagroves hold folded American flags at the graveside service for Butler, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, in Monticello, Utah, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

MONTICELLO, Utah — His fiancee, family members and fellow military brothers honored Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler, 27, in an emotional funeral in southern Utah, more than a week after the guardsman was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The funeral in Monticello, Utah, was held Saturday at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints center that was filled to capacity. He was then buried in the local city cemetery.

Butler, a Special Forces soldier assigned to the Utah National Guard’s B Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, was killed on Aug. 16. He died in an explosion at a booby-trapped building in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. The explosion also injured 11 others.

He was eulogized as a mischief-loving boy and high school wrestling star who grew into a determined, brave soldier and patriot dedicated to serving his country.

