Emotional funeral for Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 27, 2017
MONTICELLO, Utah — His fiancee, family members and fellow military brothers honored Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler, 27, in an emotional funeral in southern Utah, more than a week after the guardsman was killed in action in Afghanistan.
The funeral in Monticello, Utah, was held Saturday at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints center that was filled to capacity. He was then buried in the local city cemetery.
<gallery>
Butler, a Special Forces soldier assigned to the Utah National Guard’s B Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, was killed on Aug. 16. He died in an explosion at a booby-trapped building in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. The explosion also injured 11 others.
He was eulogized as a mischief-loving boy and high school wrestling star who grew into a determined, brave soldier and patriot dedicated to serving his country.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
In the Persian Gulf, Iran’s drones pose a rising threat to US ships
Once homeless, Iraq War veteran moves into unique new home
2 US soldiers killed in artillery mishap in Iraq identified
Family: California man celebrating marriage killed in Spain
Mattis: Any missile threatening Guam would be shot down
In the Navy, a premier surface fleet faces new scrutiny after deadly disasters at sea