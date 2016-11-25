Defense Department names Poppas commander at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The Defense Department has announced that Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas will take over as commanding general at Fort Campbell.

The Leaf-Chronicle ( http://leafne.ws/2gcIqX4 ) reported the announcement Friday, but it isn't clear when Poppas will command at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. He will take over for Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, who has served in the position since 2013.

Poppas previously served at Fort Campbell as the deputy commanding general for operations for the 101st Airborne Division and he led the 1st Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan from May 2010 to May 2011.

Most recently, he has served in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff in Washington.