COVID vaccine open for military beneficiaries 16 and older at Fort Bragg starting Tuesday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg officials are opening up the COVID-19 vaccine to all TRICARE beneficiaries 16 and older starting next week, officials said in a news release.

TRICARE is the military's medical insurance for service members and their families and military retirees and their families.

Officials said the vaccine will be available for all eligible beneficiaries starting Tuesday at the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds .

Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Officials said Fort Bragg is currently using the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses separated by a minimum of 21 days.

Beneficiaries should schedule a vaccine appointment online.

For those needing the first dose, the vaccine will be administered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday .

Those eligible for the second dose can receive their vaccination from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday .

Scheduling appointments for the upcoming week begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

