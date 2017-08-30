Quantcast

Court tosses suit alleging sexual aggression at West Point

The U.S. Military Academy's honor code is spelled out at the Thayer Walk Honor Plaza in West Point, N.Y.

JOE GROMELSKI/STARS AND STRIPES

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 30, 2017

NEW YORK — A New York federal appeals court says it's the job of Congress and the president, not the courts, to confront claims that female cadets face a sexually oppressive culture at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Two of three judges on the Manhattan appeals panel rejected a former cadet's effort to force two former superior officers at the New York school to be held liable for what she calls a "sexually aggressive culture."

She says that culture included the routine harassment of female cadets and led to her rape by a fellow cadet. The lawsuit also cites offensive chants during campus marches.

A spokeswoman for lawyers representing the officers declined to comment. West Point did not immediately comment.

A civil rights lawyer called the ruling disappointing.
 

