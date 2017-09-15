Construction to begin on new facilities at Camp Guernsey

GUERNSEY, Wyo. — A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lt. Gen. R. L. Esmay Center was held at the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that members of the military were joined Thursday by the project's architect of record, Alan Wilson, and Guernsey Mayor Ed Delgado to take ceremonial shovels to the site where construction will start this month for the new facility.

The federally-funded, $34 million construction project is comprised of three separate buildings — a 110-bed enlisted barracks, a 400-person dining facility and a general instruction building.

Wyoming Army National Guard Lt. Col. Loren Thomson says it is a significant moment in the camp's history as it upgrades its facilities to train servicemen and women for years to come.

