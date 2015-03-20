Colorado Springs man files lawsuit against Fort Carson color guard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — A lawsuit against the Unites States filed by a Colorado Springs man claims he was beaten by drunken members of Fort Carson's mounted color guard during the 2015 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Brandon Bunting's suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver, seeks financial compensation for "permanent physical impairment," medical expenses and loss of earnings due to the alleged July 12, 2015 incident, which he claims happened in a camping area on the rodeo grounds.

"Members and supervisors of the Army color guard began drinking to the point of extreme intoxication beginning in the morning and were intoxicated while in uniform and while they were performing at the rodeo," the suit claims.

A Fort Carson spokesman on Tuesday said he was looking into the suit and had no immediate comment. Bunting's lawyer, Kirk McCormick of Colorado Springs, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Bunting's suit says drunken color guard member Davide Benavides picked a fight with civilians at the rodeo.

"Due to his negligent intoxication, defendant struck plaintiff with his fists, knocking him to the ground were he proceeded to kick and strike plaintiff, knocking him unconscious and inflicting serious and permanent injuries on the plaintiff," the suit claims.

In the suit, Bunting says a damage claim filed with the Army was denied in May, triggering the court filing.

Fort Carson's mounted color guard has ridden to fame at events across the Pikes Peak region and state. This month, its riders led the Veterans Day parade down Tejon Street and on Monday they performed ceremonial duties at a promotion ceremony for a Fort Carson general.

Dressed in uniforms last used in the Spanish-American War, the color guard troops carry the American flag and the 4th Infantry Division's colors at events. Two of the four riders pack sabers for ceremonial salutes.

They have been a staple at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo for years.

In general, the federal government is immune from lawsuit thanks to a series of laws barring court claims for damages. By claiming that the Army caused the assault and battery of Bunting, though, the color guard suit could thread the needle of federal immunity, which includes an exception that allows some assault claims to proceed.

The government has two months to respond to the suit.

