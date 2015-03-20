Business leaders get forecast for Fort Bragg spending

A soldier moves through a warehouse during an explosive detection training exercise on Nov. 8, 2016, at Fort Bragg, N.C. Among the items on which Fort Bragg officials are looking to spend millions of dollars in the coming months are the maintenance, repair and minor construction of Fort Bragg buildings with an estimated value of $49 million to support.

Fort Bragg is looking to spend millions of dollars in the coming months, and on Wednesday, local small business leaders got a peek at that shopping list in hopes of earning contracts with the sprawling installation.

Mission & Installation Contracting Command - Fort Bragg, which serves a variety of commands and logistical centers on post, and the 900th Contracting Battalion hosted the event, which attracted more than 320 business leaders to Fayetteville Technical Community College’s Cumberland Hall.

Among the items of discussion were contracts the government was expected to approve in the coming months, including one with an estimated value of $49 million to support the maintenance, repair and minor construction of Fort Bragg buildings.

Fort Bragg also will have 39 construction projects slated for next year, ranging from thousands to millions of dollars, according to Capt. John Cross of the 900th Contracting Battalion. Those projects include updated access control points for Canopy Lane and Reilly Road, as well as the repair and restoration of a Fort Bragg chapel.

Other potential contracts up for grabs include one estimated at $1 million to maintain government-owned washers and dryers, Cross said. Another is estimated at $2 million to support the storage, issue and exchange of furniture for soldiers living in barracks.

Colette C. Carrizales, director of the MICC-Fort Bragg, said the forecast was one way the installation tried to be open and transparent with the community.

She said a strong small business community was in the best interest of the government, but cautioned that some of the opportunities discussed during the event may change before they are put out for bid.

“This is what we believe we will be soliciting for in the future,” she said. “But things change.”

Scott Dorney, executive director of the North Carolina Military Business Center, said the event was a rare opportunity for businesses to learn what contracts may be available in the future. He said participants at past forecast events have later received contracts valued at up to $1 billion.

“You’re going to get a lot of information today,” he told business leaders.

In addition to Fort Bragg, officials also discussed opportunities for other military installations.

The 419th Contracting Brigade, which is based at Fort Bragg, has oversight for six posts: Fort Bragg; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Officials said some of the contracts that will be available at those and other installations include an estimated $12.9 million contract to provide office machines, such as copiers, for Fort Stewart; an estimated $24 million paving and road repair contract at Fort Campbell; an estimated $1.8 million food services contract for Fort Polk; and an estimated $1 million contract to provide maintenance and repair services for family housing at Fort McNair and Fort Myer in Virginia and Lodge One at Arlington National Cemetery.

Also during the event, leaders from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the General Service Administration provided updates for their respective programs.

The forecast was free and open for businesses that have or want to work with the military in the future.

Officials said a list of the discussed contracting opportunities will be posted online at ncmbc.us.

