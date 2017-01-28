Body of soldier found 12 hours after motorcycle crash in Hawaii
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 28, 2017
HONOLULU — A 26-year-old soldier's body has been found along the H-1 Freeway 12 hours after a motorcycle collision.
Police say speed is suspected to have been a factor.
The Schofield Barracks soldier was wearing a helmet.
Lt. Carlene Lau said the body was concealed by a guardrail.
Two freeway lanes were temporarily closed Friday during the investigation.
Schofield Barracks said the 26-year-old was a 25th Infantry Division soldier.
The Army is also investigating the collision.
Witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department.
