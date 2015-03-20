Body found in Texas desert; No word if it's missing Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A body was found in the El Paso County desert on Friday but sheriff's officials would not say if it was that of a missing Fort Bliss soldier.

Sheriff's investigators were working the case as an unattended death and would not disclose the name of the deceased person until their family was notified, sheriff's spokeswoman Chris Acosta said.

The discovery was made a day after Fort Bliss and law-enforcement officials asked for the public's help in finding a missing soldier.

Spc. Riley Gast, 22, was last seen Monday in the laundry room at Building 20645 on the Army post.

An investigation continued Friday night.

