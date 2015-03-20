Body found in Texas desert; No word if it's missing Fort Bliss soldier
By DANIEL BORUNDA | El Paso Times, Texas | Published: April 1, 2017
EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A body was found in the El Paso County desert on Friday but sheriff's officials would not say if it was that of a missing Fort Bliss soldier.
Sheriff's investigators were working the case as an unattended death and would not disclose the name of the deceased person until their family was notified, sheriff's spokeswoman Chris Acosta said.
The discovery was made a day after Fort Bliss and law-enforcement officials asked for the public's help in finding a missing soldier.
Spc. Riley Gast, 22, was last seen Monday in the laundry room at Building 20645 on the Army post.
An investigation continued Friday night.
———
©2017 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)
Visit the El Paso Times at www.elpasotimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
To understand how the US approaches airstrikes in Mosul, look to Russia's war in Chechnya
Trump authorizes more aggressive airstrikes against al-Shabab in Somalia
Fort Bragg host for study to create new sexual assault prevention program
Tillerson gives NATO allies 2 months for defense spending plans, Germany balks at deadline
As Mosul fighting rages, a family tries to come back home
Noted Air Force command chief master sergeant faces 15 UCMJ charges