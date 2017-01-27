Attempted bank robbery added to charges brought against reservist who escaped prison
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 27, 2017
BOSTON — The former Army reservist charged with escaping from a Rhode Island prison and spending five days on the lam before being caught in Massachusetts is in more legal trouble.
Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old James Morales faces two charges of attempted bank robbery.
Authorities say after escaping from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on Dec. 31, Morales tried to rob banks about 50 miles away in Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts, on Jan. 5. In both cases he passed tellers a note urging them to "be calm, be cool." He left both banks emptyhanded.
Morales was being held on charges he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He has also been charged with the escape.
His lawyer could not immediately be reached.
