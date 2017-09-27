Army: West Point grad's pro-Communism postings being probed
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2017
FORT DRUM, N.Y. — U.S. military officials say they're investigating photos of a lieutenant wearing pro-Communism attire at his graduation from West Point.
The 10th Mountain Division said Tuesday that Army officials at Fort Drum are aware of the photos of 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone and are "looking into the matter."
A photo posted on Twitter this week by Rapone shows him at his U.S. Military Academy graduation in May with a handwritten message under his uniform cap that says, "Communism will win."
<element>
Another Twitter photo shows Rapone holding open the tunic of his graduation day uniform to reveal a Che Guevara T-shirt while standing on the football field where the ceremony was held.
<element>
Fort Drum says, "The Army has strict rules regarding the wear and appearance of Army uniforms."
The Army didn't respond to requests to make Rapone available for comment.
#VeteransForKaepernick pic.twitter.com/3jnCtawvHc— Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 24, 2017
In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk— Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017
