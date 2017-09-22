Army: We've followed recommendations to prevent crashes
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A spokesman says the Army post where a helicopter crashed, killing two pilots, has implemented all of the recommendations of an investigative report in order to prevent similar accidents.
Capt. Kristoffer L. Sibbaluca is a spokesman for the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell. He says the safety of soldiers is paramount and the post is doing everything it can to prevent a similar occurrence.
The U.S. Army Aircraft Incident Report found that an improperly installed part caused the helicopter to crash in Tennessee, killing the two 101st Airborne Division pilots aboard.
The Apache helicopter took off from Fort Campbell in December 2015 on a training mission. The report says it came apart in midair before crashing to the ground and bursting into flames.
Fort Campbell is on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
