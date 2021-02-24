Army taps new leader for 21st TSC and deputy commanders in Europe, Pacific

Brig. Gen. James Smith, center, talks with soldiers at Fort Irwin, Calif., in February 2020. Smith, chief of transportation and commandant of the U.S. Army Transportation School, has been selected to be the next commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The Army has announced new assignments for 58 general officers, including nearly two dozen involving overseas posts.

U.S. Army Europe-Africa and U.S. Army Pacific will be getting new deputy commanders, and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, will get a new commander, the Pentagon said in a statement late Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, the current 21st TSC commander, will be taking over the U.S. Army Sustainment Command in Rock Island, Ill., the statement said.

Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, chief of transportation and commandant of the U.S. Army Transportation School at the U.S. Army Sustainment Center for Excellence at Fort Lee, Va., will replace him in Germany. Smith once served in the 1st Infantry Division in Germany.

Maj. Gen Peter B. Andrysiak Jr., commander of U.S. Army Alaska, will take over as the deputy commander of Army forces in Europe/Africa. Andrysiak was formerly chief of staff of the U.S. Army in Pacific and served multiple tours in Vicenza, Italy.

Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, who leads the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo., will be moving to Fort Shafter in Hawaii to handle similar duties in the Pacific. McFarlane has served extensively in airborne units, and commanded a battalion in the 503rd Infantry Regiment in Vicenza.

Other assignments announced included the following:

Brig. Gen. David A. Lesperance will switch from commanding the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., to take charge of the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.

Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, who heads the 7th Army Training Command in Germany, will shift to director of the People First Task Force, office of the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Pentagon. No replacement was announced in Grafenwoehr.

Brig. Gen. Timothy P. White will move from deputy chief of staff for operations at NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps in the United Kingdom to deputy commander of V Corps in Poland.

