Army sending new brigade of 500 soldiers to Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The Army is sending a new brigade of about 500 soldiers to Fort Benning in west Georgia.

U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue announced the decision in a news release Thursday. They said the new brigade will specialize in training, advising and assisting the military forces of U.S. allies.

Fort Benning, home to the Army's infantry and armor schools, already has about 11,100 soldiers and 10,800 civilians who are permanently stationed at the post plus roughly 17,000 military trainees.

The senators said soldiers assigned to the new Security Force Assistance Brigade should arrive by October. Last week, the Pentagon announced Fort Benning will also add a headquarters for security force assistance missions and a training academy for military advisers. Those are expected to bring 85 total additional soldiers.