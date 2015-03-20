Army rules Mexican paratrooper death at Fort Bragg accidental

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Army investigators have determined the death of a Mexican paratrooper during a training exercise at Fort Bragg last summer was accidental.

Arturo Godinez-Valenzuela, 31, of Cajeme, Sonora, in northwest Mexico, was killed during the training jump on Sicily Drop Zone on July 14. The paratrooper had become disconnected from his parachute, according to an Army investigation.

"A U.S. Army medic on the ground near the incident location stated Staff Sgt. Godinez-Valenzuela appeared to become disconnected from his parachute about 40 to 50 feet above the ground," according to the investigation.

The investigation, obtained by The Fayetteville Observer through the federal Freedom of Information Act, includes witness statements and a sketch of the drop zone.

Officials from the Mexican Army and from the Mexican Embassy in Raleigh did not return requests for comment Monday.

Officials haven't said what Godinez-Valenzuela did in the military, except that he didn't belong to the U.S. Army. Paratroopers from other countries often are part of elite forces.

The Army's investigating agent said Godinez-Valenzuela's death was accidental and there is no criminal element. Forensic experts at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System determined the cause of Godinez-Valenzuela's accidental death was multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall from high elevation.

Technical inspections of the paratrooper's parachute and harness revealed no defects or evidence of malfunction, according to the investigation.

The Mexican paratroopers were conducting a training exercise with the 82nd Airborne Division's 3rd Battalion, 73rd Cavalry Squadron, 1st Brigade Combat Team.

Godinez-Valenzuela was found unresponsive on Sicily Drop Zone. A medic on the ground, as well as a video clip from the jump, indicated the paratrooper detached himself from the T-11 parachute about 40 to 50 feet above the ground, according to the investigation.

There was no evidence that Godinez-Valenzuela was suicidal, according to the investigation.

A medic, who is identified only as a private first class in the investigation, said he was on the drop zone when he saw the Mexican paratrooper falling.

"Upon the second pass, there was a jumper about 50 feet off the ground, his chute was disconnected from him and he burned in," according to the medic. "I proceeded to run to him and draw my radio to call the truck to me. Upon getting close to the casualty, he was unresponsive and making a deep groaning sound."

Godinez-Valenzuela was taken to Womack Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. that day.

Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, said Godinez-Valenzuela will be remembered as part of the airborne community.

"His loss is felt by all who share the courage to conduct airborne operations," he said.

Amanda Dolasinski can be reached at dolasinskia@fayobserver.com

