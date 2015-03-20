Army Reserve engineers return from Iraq happy to resume civilian lives

Members of the 282nd Engineer Company are seen in a November 2016 Facebook post.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — The 282nd Engineer Company came home to Fort Carson after nine months in the Middle East with a ceremony that marked an end for some of its soldiers and a beginning for others.

The Army Reserve unit sent troops deep into Iraq to build up bases for Americans and their allies fighting the Islamic State. Its troops graded new airfields and constructed combat outposts.

"Thank you for taking your turn at your nation's business," Command Sgt Maj. Michael Wilson told the 70 soldiers after they marched into the post's Reed Special Events Center where they were greeted by a cheering crowd.

The company's top enlisted soldier says it's probably his last turn to confront America's enemies overseas. After six deployments, 1st Sgt Gaylon Johnson says it's time to stay home and focus on his civilian job of driving an RTD bus in Denver.

"We did a lot of good work in a lot of places," he said of his soldiers, who completed construction jobs from the outskirts of Mosul to Kuwait.

His wife, Cozzie, said she's proud of her husband's Army service, but it's time for him to come home for good.

"It's wonderful having him back," she said.

It was also the end of the road for Sgt. 1st Class Harvey Hoffman. The 24-year veteran, who has weathered three deployments overseas, said training and good leadership allowed the company's troops to come through the deployment without casualties.

Hoffman, who works at Fort Carson, said he's loved his time in uniform, but it's time to come home to stay.

"I'm just glad to be home," he said tousling the hair of his grandson. "I don't want to miss any more of this."

For Spc. Ronnie Boerner, the homecoming was the start of something big.

During the long months in Iraq, he planned it. He had his mother spy out her ring size.

After the national anthem played and he was dismissed from the company formation, Boerner took a knee as his surprised girlfriend, Misha Putnam, ran up.

"I just wanted to embarrass her," he joked.

But his gaze fixed on Misha showed he was thinking about a new life of love, not war.

Boerner's hard question got an easy answer.

"There was no saying 'no'," Misha said

———

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

