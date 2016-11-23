Quantcast

Army recruiters, drill sergeants among soldiers to receive pay bumps next year

Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guard the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., on Dec. 2, 2014.

Luisito Brooks/U.S. Army

By ALEX HORTON | STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 23, 2016

SAN ANTONIO — Recruiters, drill sergeants and the storied guards of the Tomb of the Unknowns are among the soldiers who will receive pay bumps next year, the Army said Wednesday.

An Army panel decided those specialties will receive incentives due to their uncommon degree of responsibilities requiring “extraordinary effort,” an Army press release stated.

Those incentives range from about $100 to more than $450 a month, said Lt. Col. Randy Taylor, an Army personnel spokesman.

The panel meets every two years to discuss recommendations for pay increases among various specialties for soldiers with the rank of private first class or above, said Larry Lock, the chief of the 2016 special pay panel.

The panel also makes recommendations to adjust or delete past incentives, the release stated.

Those specialties join airborne Rangers, command sergeants major, special operations aviation soldiers and other personnel who receive pay incentives.

Soldiers of the Caisson platoon, the last remaining full time horse-mounted unit and responsible for escorting deceased troops and veterans for burial at Arlington National Cemetery, were specifically approved for the pay incentive.

Incentives will also go to Old Guard soldiers who stand watch at the Tomb of the Unknowns, the release stated.

Horton.Alex@stripes.com
Twitter: @AlexHortonTX

Competitors at the 2016 TRADOC Drill Sergeant and AIT Platoon Sergeant of the Year competition are graded on numerous warrior tasks Sept. 7, 2016 at Fort Jackson, S.C.
Brian Hamilton/U.S. Army

