Quantcast

Army National Guardsman rescued others before dying in NYC fire

Army National Guardsman Emmanuel Mensah.

FACEBOOK

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 30, 2017

NEW YORK — The victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades include a man who immigrated to the Bronx from Ghana and dreamed of becoming a military policeman.

A relative told The New York Times that Emmanuel Mensah had rescued a number of people then went back into the burning building, where he died of smoke inhalation.

Twum Bredu said Mensah had recently graduated from Army National Guard boot camp.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the fire that killed a dozen people on Thursday night started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.

<related>

___

Information from: The New York Times
 

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news