Army investigators: No sign missing Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday is in Mexico
By DANIEL BORUNDA | El Paso Times | Published: April 29, 2021
EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Military investigators have found no evidence that a
The disappearance of Pvt.
Military investigators, soldiers, law enforcement officers, family members and volunteers have conducted searches at
There was initial speculation and rumors that Halliday had gone to
"To date, we have found no credible evidence or information that supports that Pvt. Halliday is in
Halliday is assigned to D Battery, 1-
The soldier's mother,
She has described the disappearance as a "horrible nightmare" on daily Facebook video updates voicing frustration over not knowing what happened to her son.
"Where's Richard? Was he in uniform? Was he naked? Was he bludgeoned? Was he chopped up? Was he fed to hogs?" she asked in a recent video. "Or did he just run away because all of those were possibilities and he did not want to face those possibilities."
She noted that her son had obtained a pistol right before he went missing. She added that her soldier son didn't go missing in
The Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Halliday's whereabouts.
Anyone with information may call the Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Division Office at 915-568-1700,
