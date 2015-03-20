Army investigating death of Fort Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking into the death of an 82nd Airborne Division soldier whose body was found in a wooded area more than a week ago.

Spc. Victor Aponte-Rosado, 31, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, was found in woods near Preachers Road on Fort Bragg around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to Chris Grey, a spokesman for the Army's CID.

Grey said someone found something suspicious in the woods and reported it. He declined to give any details about possible injuries or details surrounding the death.

"We do not suspect foul play at this time, but we haven't completely ruled it out," Grey said.

Aponte-Rosado was a cannon artillery crew member assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment.

Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, said Aponte-Rosado proudly served the Army and the nation.

"Although he was new to this organization, he will forever remain a part of the Gun Devils," Taylor said. "We now focus our attention on supporting his family during this difficult time."

Aponte-Rosado joined the Army in March 2016. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division earlier this month.

Among his awards and decorations, Aponte-Rosado received the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge.

