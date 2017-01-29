Army identifies motorcyclist found dead hours after H-1 crash

The 26-year-old soldier whose body was discovered about 11 hours after he crashed a motorcycle on the H-1 freeway was identified by the Army today as Spec. Patrick James Rodgers, of Willis, Texas.

Rodgers was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, the Army said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Specialist Rodgers at this difficult time," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of the 25th Infantry Division, in a statement. "The safety of each and every soldier within the 25th is of paramount importance, and it is a terrible tragedy to lose one of our own."

Rodgers was a wheeled vehicle mechanic and enlisted in the Army in March 2010. He previously served in Oklahoma and South Carolina, and moved to Schofield Barracks in July 2014, the Army said.

He deployed to Kuwait for 12 months in 2012. He was a recipient of two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal, among others.

Police responded to the crash at about midnight Friday, but Rodgers' body -- concealed by the westbound freeway guardrail near the Palama Street offramp -- was not found until about 11 a.m. Friday, police said.

Responding officers found the motorcycle at the scene, but couldn't find its operator in the dark. A traffic collision report was created, and police were trying to determine why the motorcyclist's body was not found.

Lt. Carlene Lau of the Honolulu Police Department's Traffic Division said Rodgers' body was located a far distance from the crash.

Police said Rodgers was wearing a helmet, and excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It was unknown whether he was still alive when police arrived at the scene the first time.

