Army honors 6 soldiers who rescued crew in helicopter fire
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 3, 2017
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The U.S. Army says six soldiers who rescued four crew members after a military helicopter crashed in January have received the highest peacetime award for valor.
A ceremony was held last week at the 101st Airborne Division headquarters at Fort Campbell.
The four were hurt when a UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during training and caught fire Jan. 31 at the Army post. The Army says the soldiers used water, fire extinguishers and soil to control the fire, enabling them to remove and treat three of the injured crew members. They then worked to remove the fourth crew member, who was trapped.
Receiving the Soldier's Medal at the ceremony were Staff Sgts. Beau Corder, Richard Weaver and Engel Becker, Sgt. Damon Seals, Spc. Christopher White and Pfc. Ryan Brisson.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Base worker sentenced to life with hard labor for slaying of Okinawan woman
Smoked pot and want to enlist? Army issuing more waivers
Abandoned Minnesota dog trains to become veteran’s service animal
Germany: Suspicious package part of extort plot aimed at DHL
Final death toll in Somalia's worst attack is 512 people
Top FBI official on Russia probe said to have been removed after anti-Trump, pro-Clinton texts