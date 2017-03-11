Army Corps of Engineers to study Big Island for munitions

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to study parts of the Big Island to determine the extent of munitions and explosives remaining from military training on more than 3 square miles near the Kohala Mountains.

West Hawaii Today reported that the Corps will study land within the Former Waikoloa Maneuver Area, which covers 192 square miles on Hawaii Island's northwest side and served as a military camp and artillery range for thousands of troops between 1943 and 1945.

In the coming months, Corps' crews will evaluate the extent of explosives and munitions of concern remaining on a specific area.

To date, more than 100 types of munitions have been found within the Waikoloa Maneuver Area, including mortars, projectiles, hand grenades, rockets, land mines and Japanese ordnances.

___