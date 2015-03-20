Appeals continue in case of former soldier facing death sentence

Spec. Ronald Gray looks back at a second floor balcony of spectators as he is escorted from a military courtroom on Fort Bragg on April 7, 1988.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Lawyers for convicted serial killer Ronald A. Gray are still battling over whether the military can carry out the death sentence Gray received nearly 30 years ago.

The legal fight is in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, where lawyers have traded arguments in recent weeks.

It’s the latest legal battle in the long-running saga of Gray’s conviction and subsequent appeal, which was renewed in the courts late last year after a federal judge ruled the stay of execution first granted to Gray in November 2008 was no longer in effect.

The appeals court is reviewing the decision of another military court, the Army Court of Criminal Appeals, which on May 9 denied a petition by Gray to have his convictions and death sentence vacated. That same court declined to reconsider its decision in a decision made June 20.

Gray, a former Army private, was convicted of committing a series of rapes and murders in Fayetteville and Fort Bragg in the mid-1980s.

A Fort Bragg court sentenced him to death in 1988, after convicting him for the rape and murder of two women and the rape and attempted murder of a third woman, among other offenses.

A civilian court in 1987 sentenced him to eight life sentences, including three to be served consecutively, after convictions on charges of two counts of second-degree murder, five counts of rape and a number of other offenses all related to different victims.

Gray has been confined at the U.S. Army Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, since he was sentenced to death.

In 2008, President George W. Bush approved the sentence, making Gray the only current military death row prisoner whose execution has been approved by a president – a requirement before a death sentence can be carried out.

If Gray’s sentence is carried out, it would be the first execution for the U.S. military since 1961.

In the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, Gray’s lawyers are fighting to prevent that.

In a petition filed last month, lawyers argued it was a mistake for the lower court to deny Gray’s petition for relief in the form of a writ of coram nobis, a legal order that allows a court to correct a judgment based on the discovery of a fundamental error which did not appear in the records of the original trial.

Gray’s legal team repeated much of the case it made to the lower court, arguing that Gray was tried while incompetent to stand trial; that he was denied due process when military authorities failed to disclose evidence about his competency during appeal; that his appellate counsel rendered ineffective assistance; that his sentence was the result of racial discrimination; and that the military death penalty violates evolving standards of decency under the Eighth Amendment.

Army lawyers have argued the court should uphold the decision of the lower appeals court. In an answer to Gray’s petition dated Aug. 4, they argue that he is ineligible for a writ of coram nobis because he has not served his sentence and that Gray should instead seek other forms of relief.

Army lawyers said Gray’s other claims were already litigated and found to be without merit.

Gray was a former resident of Fairlane Acres near Bonnie Doone in Fayetteville. He served as an Army cook before he was convicted of the series of rapes and murders in Fayetteville and Fort Bragg that took place three decades ago. His crimes were committed in 1986 and 1987 on Fort Bragg and near Fairlane Acres Mobile Home Park off Santa Fe Drive.

Gray killed cab driver Kimberly Ann Ruggles, Army Pvt. Laura Lee Vickery-Clay, Campbell University student Linda Jean Coats and Fairlane Acres resident and soldier’s wife Tammy Wilson and raped several other women.

Late last year, relatives of Wilson said they hoped Gray would eventually be executed. But Army officials have said no execution date has been set due to Gray’s ongoing appeal.

Gray is the longest-serving inmate on the military’s death row. If he is executed, officials said he likely would be put to death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre, Haute, Indiana — the same facility where, in 2001, terrorist Timothy McVeigh was executed for the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995.

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at dbrooks@fayobserver.com

