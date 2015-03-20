82nd to make its podcast debut

The 82nd Airborne Division will make its podcast debut this week as the historic unit begins to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The first two episodes of the All American Legacy podcast will go live on Tuesday, officials said.

The first episode will be an introduction of sorts to the 82nd Airborne and its podcast plans. The second episode will start with the division -- then simply the 82nd Infantry Division -- being thrust into its first conflict during World War I.

The free podcasts, produced by the 82nd Airborne Division's public affairs office, are available through iTunes, Google Play and various other services.

Officials expect to release a new episode each Tuesday until at least All American Week -- the annual celebration of past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

The episodes will run the gamut of the division's history, from the well-known battles of World War II to the lesser known fights in World War I, Grenada and the Dominican Republic.

The series also will highlight legends of the division, including Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Alvin York and Lt. Gen. James "Jumpin' Jim" Gavin.

To find the podcast, go to iTunes at tiny.cc/AALPiTunes, Google Play at tiny.cc/AALPGooglePlay or Stitcher at tiny.cc/AALPStitcher.



