82nd podcast: Triple Nickles remembered

With Black History Month under way, the 82nd Airborne Division's All American Legacy podcast is jumping ahead in the historic unit's timeline to tell the story of one of the nation's most famous African American military units.

The 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, known as the Triple Nickles, was the Army's first all-black airborne unit and the first all-black unit integrated into the regular Army, according to officials.

The Triple Nickles were formed at Fort Benning, Georgia, and during World War II would serve in the Pacific Northwest, fighting forest fires started by Japanese balloon bombs.

After the war, Maj. Gen. Jim Gavin, wartime commander of the 82nd Airborne, lobbied to have the unit integrated into the division, making the latter the U.S. Army's first racially integrated division as the Triple Nickles became the 3rd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

The story of the historic unit in the podcast is told by original members of the Triple Nickles, according to officials with the 82nd Airborne Division's public affairs office, which produces the weekly podcast series.

A new All American Legacy podcast is released every Tuesday. The weekly series is part of a larger celebration of the storied division's 100th anniversary.

They are available, free of charge, through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and various other services.

Officials expect to release a new episode each Tuesday until at least All American Week -- the annual celebration of past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

The episodes will run the gamut of the division's history, from well-known historical futures and battles of World War II to the lesser known fights in World War I, Grenada and the Dominican Republic.

brooksd@fayobserver.com

(c) 2017 The Fayetteville Observer. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.