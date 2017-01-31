Quantcast

4 soldiers hurt in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, hover over a Jalalabad Airfield landing zone in eastern Afghanistan, Sept. 16, 2015.

U.S. ARMY

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 31, 2017

Army officials say four soldiers are alive after a helicopter went down Tuesday morning during a training exercise at Fort Campbell, Ky.

A UH-60 Black Hawk belonging to the 101st Airborne Division was involved in a crash at Fort Campbell shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Four soldiers aboard the helicopter were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment, according to an Army statement.

The Army hasn't released the names of the soldiers, or the extent of their injuries, but said in the brief statement issued after the crash that more information would be forthcoming.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

