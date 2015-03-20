3rd defendant added in Aberdeen Proving Ground bribery case

A third defendant was charged in an alleged bribery scheme between defense contractors at Aberdeen Proving Ground and an Ohio company under a superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday.

John Kays, 42, his wife, Danielle N. Kays, 41, both of Bel Air, and Matthew Barrow, age 42, of Toledo, Ohio, were charged with conspiracy and bribery charges. John Kays and Barrow were indicted in June. Danielle Kays was added as a defendant this month.

The Kays were also charged with making false statements on their government ethics forms under the superseding indictment. Attempts to reach the Kays and Barrow for comment were unsuccessful.

The indictment alleges that the Kays, who had leadership positions at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, steered $21 million in subcontracts to MJ-6, LLC, a company formed by Barrow and his wife.

In return, Barrow allegedly paid the Kays about $800,000. The indictment alleges they used the money to buy new cars, a power boat and a pool party at their country club.

John Kays, Danielle Kays, and Barrow each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for conspiracy, a maximum of 15 years in prison for bribery, $250,000 per count in criminal fines or three times the value of whatever the Kays were illegally paid, plus forfeiture.

