3 soldiers still recovering after deadly training accident

Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida, seeking to become an Army Green Beret, was killed during training with explosives at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

More than two weeks after a deadly training accident, three Fort Bragg soldiers remain hospitalized, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The soldiers, who have not been identified, are in stable condition, according to a spokeswoman, Capt. Lisa Beum. They are "improving daily."

One soldier was killed and seven personnel injured during the Sept. 14 training accident, which occurred during demolition training that was part of the Special Forces Qualification Course.

Three people were treated and released on the day of the accident, including a civilian with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who had been observing the training.

Officials are still investigating the incident, which involved students and cadre from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

It was the first incident involving demolitions resulting in injury in more than 20 years, according to officials at the school, which trains the nation's Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, was killed during the incident, according to officials. He was a student training to become a Special Forces engineer and was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group.

Dalida had served in the Army for 11 years, officials said. He enlisted in September 2006 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Before attending Special Forces Assessment and Selection, officials said he served in aviation units, including the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bragg, and had previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

After Dalida's death, the commander of the Special Warfare Center and School said the loss weighed heavily on the school.

"The special operations community is a close-knit family," said Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag. "At the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, we consider every student who enters our institution a part of our SWCS family. Staff Sgt. Dalida's death is a reminder that a soldier's job is inherently dangerous."

