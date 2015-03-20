3 soldiers remain hospitalized; some training halted following deadly accident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Three soldiers remain hospitalized more than four days after a deadly training accident at Fort Bragg, according to U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The soldiers — who are not being identified by the command because of the secretive nature of their jobs — are being treated on post at Womack Army Medical Center and off post at an unspecified hospital. Their conditions have not been released to the public.

One soldier was killed and seven personnel were injured during demolition training that was part of the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg on Thursday.

Three people were treated and released the day of the accident, including a civilian with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officials said. Another was released from care before Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the ATF on Monday declined to explain what role the ATF civilian had in the training. Officials on Fort Bragg previously described him as an observer.

“ATF has training partnerships with various components within (the Department of Defense and Department of Justice),” said ATF Special Agent Joshua E. Jackson. “During the recent training at Fort Bragg, one of ATF’s personnel was injured. The facts and circumstances surrounding the training incident are still developing and ATF may provide additional information at a later point that is appropriate for release to the media.”

The incident involved students and cadre from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. It was the first incident involving demolitions resulting in injury in more than 20 years, according to officials at the school, which trains the nation’s Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, was killed during the incident, according to officials. He was a student training to become a Special Forces engineer.

On Monday, officials with USASOC, the higher command for the Special Warfare Center and School, said leaders implemented a training stand down on Thursday targeting specific training tasks that may be involved with the incident.

The stand down is “indefinite and will be reevaluated once investigation findings come back,” officials said.

The incident is under investigation, with a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, leading the effort.

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at dbrooks@fayobserver.com

