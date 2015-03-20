2nd Brigade ends Iraq mission, returns to Fort Bragg Wednesday

U.S. Army paratroopers, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to the 37th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pose for a photograph at a demolition site after conducting annual demolition training near Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, July 23, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Col. J. Patrick Work left Iraq over the weekend as part of the final group of paratroopers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division to head home to Fort Bragg.

But even with his brigade’s nine-month deployment coming to a close, Work said he’ll continue to play close attention to Iraqi forces who are leading the fight against Islamic State in their country.

“I can speak for myself,” Work said from Kuwait, where he was waiting with 300 paratroopers for the flight that will bring them to North Carolina. “We’re heavily invested. Each of us who went gave a significant amount of our energy.”

“We’ve got skin in the game,” he added, talking of the time spent and sacrifices made in the fight against ISIS. “I anticipate our paratroopers and hopefully more Americans will pay closer attention to what Iraqi forces are doing every day.”

The international coalition to defeat ISIS involves dozens of nations working together to dismantle the terrorist group’s so-called caliphate Iraq and Syria.

The fight is against a common enemy, Work said. But there’s no mistaking that Iraqi forces are the first and foremost member of the coalition as they liberate their own people.

The Iraqi forces are setting the stage for regional stability, he said. And they’re also protecting America in a way, by fighting ISIS abroad.

In recent months, the Iraqi forces have been successful, liberating the key northern city of Mosul – the second largest in Iraq – and, more recently, the city of Tal Afar.

Mosul was a hard-fought battle, lasting several months and including tough urban fighting that U.S. military leaders have said would have challenged any force. The battle for Tal Afar was over more quickly, with the speed of success surprising outside observers and the Iraqi military itself, Work said.

Throughout both battles, 2nd Brigade paratroopers provided key support, often working alongside their Iraqi counterparts.

“At this point, this so-called caliphate is in shambles,” he said. “The Iraqi security forces continue to dominate ISIS in close combat over and over. ... I’m very proud of what our partners accomplished and very proud of what our team did to help them.”

Work’s approximately 2,100 paratroopers provided support in the form of combat advice, precision artillery fires and intelligence. They served in locations across Iraq, Kuwait and Syria.

In recent weeks, they’ve returned home to Fort Bragg.

Work and several hundred paratroopers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team are expected to joint them at Fort Bragg on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday, Work and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena cased the brigade’s colors during a ceremony in Baghdad. The colors – the symbol of the unit – will be uncased at Fort Bragg.

The ceremony marked the end of the 2nd Brigade’s advise and assist mission in Iraq and the beginning of the mission for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Work said his paratroopers are the best trained, best equipped and best led young people the world has ever seen.

But, he said, it’s the Iraqis who are assuming 99 percent of the risks in the fight against ISIS. They are fighting a brutal enemy and limitless evil that is not above using civilians as human shields or obstacles, Work said.

“The Iraqi forces have made a massive human sacrifice to put our common enemy against the ropes right now,” he said. “We talk about the coalition. ... The first member of the coalition against ISIS in Iraq is always Iraq.”

“And they’re winning,” he said. “They’re dominating them.”

Work said American troops and other coalition partners are there to help their Iraqi partners.

They provide the unrelenting air strikes and artillery barrages that weaken ISIS in their few remaining strongholds. And they provide other support that helps the Iraqis keep the pressure on ISIS.

“It’s incredibly impressive,” Work said. “We assure them on the hard days. We give them the overwatch they need to continue attacking.”

“It’s blow after blow after blow,” he added. “We know we played a small role in that.”

Work said the Iraqi forces are now one of the most battle-tested armies in the world. He said he’s watched as they’ve become more confident, no longer resembling the force that was routed by ISIS several years ago.

“There’s no better training than experience,” he said. “Surely, they’re better. The proof is in the execution.”

But there’s plenty of work to be done.

Work said Iraqis are continuing to root out ISIS fighters, even as they rebuild their cities.

“There’s some healing that needs to take place there,” he said. “It’s going to be a long process.”

As for the 2nd Brigade, Work said, once they return to Fort Bragg, they’ll get time with their families first, then begin preparing for whatever mission comes next.

“When you’re not in the fight, you prepare to fight,” Work said, repeating a phrase often said within the 82nd Airborne Division. “The world’s a dangerous place. We’ll get ourselves reset and we’ll start preparing for whatever the nation calls us to do next.”

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at dbrooks@fayobserver.com

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

