24 Fort Bragg paratroopers return home for the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — After spending the last nine months in Afghanistan, two dozen Fort Bragg paratroopers have returned home for the holidays.

Soldiers from the 18th Human Resources Company - part of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade - were greeted by family and friends at Green Ramp late Monday.

"It was surreal," said 1st Sgt. Millisa Bradford, after reconnecting with family. "For most of us, it didn't hit us before we got off the plane."

Bradford said there was some doubt as to whether the soldiers would be home in time for the holidays. But most were hopeful they would make it in time.

And while they may have missed Thanksgiving meals, the troops still have plenty to look forward to.

"I don't even have the words to describe it," said Capt. Tim Konze, the company commander. "The smiles on the soldiers' faces, that's what you live for as a commander."

The 24 soldiers of the 18th Human Resources Company had deployed to Afghanistan in March.

There, they oversaw postal operations as part of the NATO mission in the country, helping to distribute letters and packages to the nearly 10,000 U.S. troops serving there, plus thousands of contractors and others in Afghanistan before being recently replaced by the 22nd Human Resources Company from Fort Lewis, Washington.

Konze said the soldiers were spread between Kabul, Kandahar and Bagram, operating post offices but also conducting regular mail deliveries, with many of the soldiers constantly on the move serving remote, outlying bases.

Officials said the missions were important to the moral and resiliency of the forces in the country.

"We touched everybody in Afghanistan," Konze said.

Through helicopter missions known as "postal rodeos," the soldiers gathered, processed and delivered millions of pounds of mail from their arrival in the spring to their departure, just after the start of the holiday season.

"We were the only postal unit in operation in all of Afghanistan," Konze said. "They worked their butts off every day."

Spc. Julian Ogans, one of the soldiers to return home, said the troops were prepared to miss the holidays if they had to.

"That's the sacrifice we take," he said.

But he added that he was happy to be back in time to visit with friends and family.

Some of those friends were on hand late Monday, among a crowd of more than 100 people who greeted the returning troops.

Some of the crowd included fellow soldiers from the company, such as Pfc. Kimberly Segura.

"I'm waiting on all of my battle buddies," Segura said before the deployed troops arrived. "It's a blessing to have them back home and safe and to be able to spend Christmas and the New Year with them."

Each of the returning troops were greeted by a personalized sign and a bucket of food and other offerings, courtesy of Overhills High School.

Students at the school made the signs and put together the buckets as a way of thanking the troops for their service, said Katlynn Bradford, a student at Overhills and daughter of 1st Sgt. Bradford.

The younger Bradford said her Beta Club colleagues knew that not all of the returning soldiers would have family at Green Ramp.

They wanted to make sure they had everything they would need for their first night back home - from a toothbrush and other toiletries to snacks and a simple meal of spaghetti or ramen noodles.

Others who were waiting for the troops to arrive passed out American flags.

Speaking before the soldiers were reunited with their families, Katlynn Bradford said she could hardly contain herself after nine months of waiting.

"This is all I've been talking about at school," she said. "I'm excited. I'm ready."

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

