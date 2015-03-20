$20M bribery, fraud indictment returned against military personnel at Fort Gordon

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury accuses a Fort Gordon active-duty Army colonel, his wife and a former defense contractor employee of rigging bids to defraud the government of more than $20 million.

The indictment accuses Col. Anthony Tyrone Roper, 55, Audra Roper, 49, and Dwayne Oswald Fulton, 58, of taking part in a bribery and kickback scheme from 2008. Roper, his wife and others are accused of soliciting and accepting cash bribes in exchange for rigging the award of Army contracts.

The indictment further alleges that in an attempt to hide their bribery and fraud schemes, the Ropers and Fulton attempted to obstruct an official investigation into their criminal conduct.

Roper was charged with one count of conspiracy, three counts of bribery, four counts of false statements and one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison and a $1.75 million fine. His wife was charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of false statements and one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine. Fulton was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.