16th MP Brigade commander reinstated; 'no wrongdoing on his part'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A Fort Bragg colonel is back at work following an investigation that lasted nearly a month.

"Col. Larry Dewey was reinstated Friday as the 16th Military Police Brigade commander after an internal investigation found no wrongdoing on his part,” said Col. Joseph Scrocca, spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps.

Dewey, who took command of the MP brigade in July, had been suspended from duty since Oct. 19. The brigade’s deputy commander led the unit in his absence.

Officials have not said what Dewey was accused of. But Friday, Scrocca said, investigators had cleared the colonel.

The 18th Airborne Corps is the brigade's higher headquarters. Both organizations are based at Fort Bragg and have units across the U.S.

The 16th MP Brigade has five battalions, which provide garrison law enforcement and force protection to Fort Bragg, Fort Drum, New York; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Stewart, Georgia. As part of the 18th Airborne Corps, the brigade is postured to respond to contingency missions worldwide.

