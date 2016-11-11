Quantcast

100 soldiers return to NY from Guantanamo Bay

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 11, 2016

CORTLANDT MANOR , N.Y. — One hundred New York Army National Guard soldiers are due back home from a ten-month deployment at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

Members of the 442nd Military Police Company will be reunited with their families Friday, Veteran's Day, at Camp Smith in Westchester County.

The soldiers will arrive at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh and be bused across the Hudson River to Camp Smith for the reunions.
 

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news