Army’s V Corps, with a long history in Europe, is back in action

A Bradley Fighting Vehicle is set up in front of the V Corps headquarters at Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 14, 2020. V Corps officially activated Oct. 16, but it is still not clear when it will send troops to its forward headquarters in Poznan, Poland.

STUTTGART, Germany — The Army’s storied V Corps officially reactivated Friday during a ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., but it isn’t clear when a portion of the unit will head to Poland to take up a new mission.

The military announced in February that it was reforming V Corps to bring more command and control support to an expanding Army mission in Europe. In September, the Army selected Poznan, Poland as the site for a command post that was expected to see its first soldiers arrive in October.

But the U.S. and Poland are still working through red tape before launching the mission in Poznan, Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated Thursday. “We also plan to rotate forward the lead element of the Army’s new V Corps into Poland once the appropriate agreements are finalized,” he said during a speech at the annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army in Washington.

The addition of V Corps will bring the Army much-needed manpower to manage operational planning and mission command, and oversee various rotational forces maneuvering around in Europe. Its main headquarters will remain at Fort Knox under the command of Lt. Gen. John. S. Kolasheski, but 200 out of the unit’s 635 soldiers will be on rotation in Poznan at any given time.

The return of V Corps represents one of several major changes in how the Army is organizing itself in Europe. Earlier this month, it elevated a new consolidated U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters into a four-star command, giving the service added clout.

At the same time, however, the Pentagon has announced plans to reduce the number of troops on the Continent in response to a White House directive that called for force levels in Germany to be slashed by 12,000. If those cuts go through, the Army would take the brunt of the reduction with the Vilseck, Germany-based 2ndCavalry Regiment and its 4,500 soldiers slated to return to the U.S. at some point.

But while the Pentagon plans to reduce troop numbers in Germany, Poland is expecting an increase under the terms of a defense cooperation agreement with the U.S. that was signed in August by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.

The agreement “will enable an increased enduring U.S. rotational presence of about 1,000 personnel, to include the forward elements of the U.S. Army’s V Corps headquarters and a Division headquarters, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, and the infrastructure to support an armored brigade combat team and combat aviation brigade,” the Pentagon said in a statement released at the time.

The U.S. already has up to 4,500 nonpermanent troops in Poland, where various units have been rotating for several years. The presence of American forces in Poland is seen as a deterrent to Russia, which the U.S. and NATO allies, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region, have eyed warily since it seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

“The U.S. would be in position to introduce its forces into a crisis area and then Russia would have to make the choice of killing American soldiers if it wanted to go to war, and that would have huge political consequences,” Michael Kofman, a Wilson Center fellow, said in a phone interview last year.

U.S. soldiers and airmen are based at numerous sites, including a small Army headquarters already in Poznan, a logistics hub in Powidz and drone, missile defense and special operations facilities in other parts of the country.

V Corps has a long history in Europe, dating to 1918 when it was activated during World War I. It activated again for World War II and was a fixture in Germany during the Cold War. It also supported the Army during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan but was deactivated in 2013 as part of the Army’s post-Cold War drawdown in Europe.

